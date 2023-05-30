DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 17-year-old who was killed in a Darke County crash Saturday has been identified.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen as Marissa Portemont of Greenville.

On May 27 around 7 p.m., authorities responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Jaysville St. Johns Road and Hollansburg Sampson Road.

The preliminary investigation showed Portemont was driving eastbound on Hollansburg Sampson Road in a black Chevy Cobalt. Portemont failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The Cobalt was struck by a dark blue Ford F-150, which was traveling southbound on Jaysville St. Johns Road.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were treated at the scene. Portemont was also treated at the scene before being transported to Wayne Health Care where she succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.