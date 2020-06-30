Teen involved in Harrison Twp. crash dies

Live Now
HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – One of the people involved in a crash in Harrison Township last week has died.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Rodnesha L. Thompson, of Vandalia.

The accident occurred last Thursday, June 25, on North Dixie Drive near Hillsdale Avenue. Authorities say it involved a stolen vehicle that hit a Sheriff’s Office patrol cruiser before crashing.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

