Teen involved in Harrison Twp. crash dies

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – One of the people involved in a crash in Harrison Township last week has died.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Rodnesha L. Thompson, of Vandalia.
READ MORE: 4 hospitalized after crash in Harrison Twp. involving stolen vehicle
The accident occurred last Thursday, June 25, on North Dixie Drive near Hillsdale Avenue. Authorities say it involved a stolen vehicle that hit a Sheriff’s Office patrol cruiser before crashing.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
