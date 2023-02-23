DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A teenager is in critical condition after a Dayton shooting on Wednesday night.

Police say the 17-year-old victim showed up at the hospital at 10:40 p.mm, which was minutes after the shooting took place.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in that shots were heard near Hollencamp Avenue and Torrey Court around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police believe the injury is connected to the report from Hollencamp Avenue.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Miami Valley Crimestoppers at 937-222-STOP.