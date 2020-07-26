Teen injured after rollover accident in Butler Township

BUTLER TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of SR 726 and Otterbein-Ithaca Road for a rollover accident that resulted in the injury of a 13-year-old boy.

Deputies arrived after 8:30 a.m. with New Madison Fire and Tri-Village Rescue to find a pickup truck had drove off the right of SR 726, over-corrected and rolled into a yard.

The 19-year-old driver was treated and released at the scene but the 13-year-old passenger was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. His injuries are unknown at this time.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.