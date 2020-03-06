Man indicted on murder charges in death of Dunbar student

DAYTON, Ohio – A man from Mason has been indicted on murder charges in the shooting death a Dunbar High School student in February.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday Jackeem Collins, 18, of Mason, has been indicted for shooting into a group of juveniles, killing Qua’lek Shelton and striking another victim, on February 16, 2020.

Prosecutors say Collins, while in a vehicle, fired several shots toward a group of juveniles near the intersection of Catalpa Drive and Sunnyview Avenue, in Dayton. Two of the juveniles were struck by bullets. One of the shooting victims, 15‐year‐old Qua’lek Shelton, died from his injuries two days later. The second shooting victim survived his injures.

The investigation by Dayton police officers identified Collins as the person who fired the shots from the vehicle.

Friday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Collins on:

Two counts of Murder

Eight counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

All of the counts have a 3‐year firearm specification for using a firearm, and 5‐year firearm specifications for shooting from a motor vehicle.

Collins is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.