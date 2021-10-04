DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An 18-year-old was indicted for the fatal shooting of his brother in Dayton Monday.

Gregory Lamar Patrick-Brooks was indicted for the shooting death of 17-year-old Jajuan Olden Jr. on July 26, 2021, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.

Heck said Dayton police officers were sent to an apartment in the 600 block of Rockford Avenue on a report that a person had been shot. When they arrived, Olden, Jr. was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Paramedics quickly arrived and pronounced Olden dead.

Investigators determined that Patrick-Brooks was carelessly playing with a firearm gun when he shot Olden.

Patrick-Brooks was indicted for one count of reckless homicide. The count includes a 3‐year firearm specification. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, October 5 at 8:30 a.m.