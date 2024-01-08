WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) — A teen in Wapakoneta is in the hospital following a shooting incident.

Police and EMS reportedly responded to a call at 5:27 a.m. on Jan. 7, where they found the 15-year-old in critical condition. He was transported to the hospital where he remains at this time.

Though police do not expect foul play, BCI is supporting the on-going investigation.

Wapakoneta High School told the police they plan to have members of their Crisis Intervention Team available to students and staff this week.