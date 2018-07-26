Teen honored at Dayton Dragons game

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Dayton Dragons honored a local teen who has overcome several obstacles.

Hanna Lebamoff, 15, has been coming Dayton Dragons games for years, cheering on the team since she was little. But at Wednesday night's game, she ran the bases herself, with the players and fans cheering for her.

"It was good to hear that they had support behind me," Hanna said.

"When we got her, she had never walked, and we were told she would never walk," said Mary Lebamoff Chellis, Hanna's mother.

Hanna was adopted from an orphanage in China, where she was once classified as "unadoptable," Chellis said. She was born with hemimelia, a rare birth defect that prevents part of the bone of her leg from fully developing, she explained.

"She's had six surgeries, a couple of limb-lengthening procedures where she's had frames and pins and rods and lots of years of physical therapy," Chellis said.

Since then, Hanna has done much more than just walking. She's also on her high school swim team and enjoys skiing and snowboarding.

At Wednesday night's Dayton Dragons game, she was invited to run the bases through the Anthem Home Run for Life program.

"She doesn't see it cause she's just the life she lives, but I think the rest of us - we're kind of amazed by her all the time," Chellis said.

Hanna said she wants other kids like her to know that they, too, can run the bases.

"Give it your all," Hanna said. You'll probably make it. There's I don't know how many fans out there cheering you on."

Hanna is continuing physical therapy, Chellis said. In December, Hanna and her swim coach will be flown to Arizona for a paralympic training camp and competition, Chellis added.

The Anthem Home Run for Life program has honored 75 children in the Dayton area with serious medical conditions, according to officials.