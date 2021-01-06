Teen hit by car, killed while getting mail in Washington Twp. identified

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has identified a teen killed after getting hit by a car.

15-year-old Taehee Kim was pronounced dead on Friday, Jan. 1. The coroner determined the cause of death to be blunt force injuries.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS Taehee was hit by a car on Social Row Road while getting the mail.

Police said the driver was not impaired and no charges are being filed.

The death was ruled an accident and is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.