Teen hit by car in Miami County

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A teenager was hit by a car in the 500 block of North County Road 25-A in Miami County on Sunday evening.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, Troy Fire Department medics and Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on a report of a child stuck by a vehicle in the area of Troy Animal Hospital around 10:45 p.m.

Deputies on the scene told Miami Valley Today that the female victim, believed to be in her early teens, apparently “darted across the road” when she was struck.

The crash happened as Fourth of July festivities in Troy were wrapping up with many vehicles exiting parking lots to head home.

Troy medics transported the teen to Upper Valley Medical Center where she was reportedly transported by CareFlight to a Dayton hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Miami County deputies are investigating the crash.