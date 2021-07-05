Teen hit by car in Miami County

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
teen hit by car in Troy

(Courtesy: Miami Valley Today)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A teenager was hit by a car in the 500 block of North County Road 25-A in Miami County on Sunday evening.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, Troy Fire Department medics and Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on a report of a child stuck by a vehicle in the area of Troy Animal Hospital around 10:45 p.m.

Deputies on the scene told Miami Valley Today that the female victim, believed to be in her early teens, apparently “darted across the road” when she was struck.

The crash happened as Fourth of July festivities in Troy were wrapping up with many vehicles exiting parking lots to head home.

Troy medics transported the teen to Upper Valley Medical Center where she was reportedly transported by CareFlight to a Dayton hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Miami County deputies are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Elsa forecast to near Tampa Bay on Tuesday and Wednesday

Newsfeed Now: Celebrating the people who served our country for our freedom

Florida condo demolition

Matiss Kivlenieks, Columbus Blue Jackets goalie, dead at 24

73rd annual Independence Day parade held in Fairborn

Coronavirus in Ohio update: State reports 201 new cases Saturday

More News