DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 15-year-old person was hit by a SUV in Dayton Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
The incident happened just after 1 pm near the intersection of E. Fifth Street and Linden Ave. in Dayton. According to Dayton Police, the teen was jaywalking when they were hit by the SUV. The driver stopped and cooperated with police.
The teen was transported to the hospital. They were conscious and breathing.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Southwest giving employees 6 weeks of extra pay
- World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday
- Miami Valley under Winter Weather Advisory until Friday
- Teen transported to hospital after being hit by SUV in Dayton
- Experts scramble, but new virus vaccine may not come in time