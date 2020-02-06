Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Teen transported to hospital after being hit by SUV in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Teen hit by SUV

Teen hit by SUV in Dayton (WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 15-year-old person was hit by a SUV in Dayton Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident happened just after 1 pm near the intersection of E. Fifth Street and Linden Ave. in Dayton. According to Dayton Police, the teen was jaywalking when they were hit by the SUV. The driver stopped and cooperated with police.

The teen was transported to the hospital. They were conscious and breathing.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS