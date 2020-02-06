Teen transported to hospital after being hit by SUV in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 15-year-old person was hit by a SUV in Dayton Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident happened just after 1 pm near the intersection of E. Fifth Street and Linden Ave. in Dayton. According to Dayton Police, the teen was jaywalking when they were hit by the SUV. The driver stopped and cooperated with police.

The teen was transported to the hospital. They were conscious and breathing.