Teen girls accused in fatal New Carlisle stabbing make first court appearance

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two teen girls were arraigned in Clark County Juvenile Court Friday in connection with a triple-stabbing that left one woman dead and two other people injured.

The two teen girls appeared in the courtroom separately, both in handcuffs and orange jumpsuits. After the first girl entered the courtroom, some family members sobbed softly. While the second girl appeared before the judge, family members appeared on the verge of tears.

The teens said very little during the hearings - stating their names and the family members with them - and each responded, "yes ma'am," when asked if they understood the charges they face: each one count of murder, and two counts of felonious assault.

Both girls had pleas of denial entered for them in court.

Family members of one of the teens say they have an attorney to represent her.

The judge decided the other girl will be appointed a guardian by the court - because she is related to at least one of the victims.

Prosecutors say they are waiting to see what additional information comes of the investigation.

"Certainly, this is not what we typically see. And again, it's one of the reasons we really want to let the Sheriff's department finish their investigation before we make any decisions in the case," said Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll.

Driscoll adds that it is too early to determine if he and his team will try to charge one of the teens as an adult, but says the other is too young.

He also says, if convicted, the girls could be looking at more time in juvenile detention.

"They could be remanded to the Department of Youth Services until they're adults," he says.

The judge declared that both girls will remain in the juvenile detention center.

"The court does have some concerns for the public's safety, as well as the safety of the child and that the least restrictive setting for the child is to remain in the detention center and that is in her best interest," said Judge Katrine Lancaster.

