Teen fatally shot by Columbus police officer was student at Trotwood-Madison Schools

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old who was fatally shot by Columbus Police officer Nicholas Reardon Tuesday afternoon, was recently a student at Trotwood-Madison City Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Reva Cosby confirmed with 2 NEWS that Bryant attended her district from November 2020 to February 2021. She then transferred back to Columbus in the early parts of 2021.

A former teacher from Trotwood-Madison City Schools said Bryant was quiet, soft spoken and well liked by others.

After she moved to Columbus in February, Bryant went to Independence High School. Though she was only there for a short time, her business education teacher Austin Owens said he could tell she had a bright future.

Owens said she was an amazing student who chose to sit in the front of the class. Her five-year plan went into incredible detail about how she was going to go to college and open her own eyelash salon.

WDTN.com is working to get more information about this and will update the story accordingly.