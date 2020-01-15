Teen extradited in connection with rape of 5-year-old

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – A juvenile has been extradited from Tennessee in connection with the rape of a 5-year-old child.
On December 31, 2019, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office filed a complaint in juvenile court charging the 14-year-old male for the crime.
He was taken into custody without incident on January 9 in Robertson County, Tennessee. He later appeared in Robertson County Juvenile Court and waived his extradition to the state of Ohio.
On Monday, January 13, two deputies from Mercer County drove down to take custody of the juvenile and brought him back to Ohio.
That afternoon, he was incarcerated at the West Central Ohio Juvenile Detention Center in Troy.
That afternoon, he was incarcerated at the West Central Ohio Juvenile Detention Center in Troy.

He will be taken back to Mercer County Juvenile Court at a later time for his first court appearance.
