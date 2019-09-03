Boy who drowned in Miami Township identified as DPS student

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the 12-year-old drowning victim who died on Labor Day as Justin Wilson-Aldrege, a Dayton resident.

2 NEWS has confirmed Wilson-Aldrege was a student at Valerie Elementary School in Dayton and a representative of Dayton Public Schools said there were grief counselors on campus Tuesday.

According to the coroner, the boy was pronounced dead at Kettering Medical Center on Monday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in around 6:15 p.m. Monday evening from a home in the 2400 block of Brahms Boulevard in Miami Township.

According to the 911 call, there was a get-together going on at the house and another child noticed Wilson-Aldrege had some kind of underwater mask on, and went underwater for several minutes.

The 911 caller, who identified themselves as a house guest said someone was performing CPR as he was reportedly unconscious and not breathing.

During the 911 call, the operator was put on speaker and coached the person performing chest compressions on Wilson-Aldrege.

Dispatchers say the child was taken to Kettering Medical Center, and the coroner’s office confirmed he was pronounced dead.

The Miami Township Police Department is still investigating this incident, according to the coroner’s office.

2 NEWS has reached out to Miami Township police to obtain more information.

A spokesperson for Kettering Medical Center told 2 NEWS she could not provide any further information due to patient privacy laws.

