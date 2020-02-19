Teen dies after shooting on Catalpa Drive, search for suspect continues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 15-year-old shot in Dayton over the weekend, Qua’Lek Shelton, has died. Police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting.

Qua’Lek spent a lot of time at school on the football and track teams.

Coach Harry Ways says he knew the teen for almost ten years and has good memories with him.

“He had such a bright future. Young man, 15 years old, freshman, was looking forward to his freshman, his high school career at Dunbar High School. He only had one track meet, Saturday,” said Ways.

On Wednesday, police were able to track down the vehicle they believe is related to the shooting in Jefferson Township.

Police are now searching it for clues to the suspects.

Meanwhile, Coach Ways is still struggling to make sense of everything.

“I still have a hard time believing Qua’Lek is gone and so I just try to process everything. I have good memories,” said Ways.

At the same time, he’s trying to be there for Shelton’s friends, and is asking the public to keep Shelton’s family and friends in mind.

A second teen, a 16-year-old, was injured in that shooting.