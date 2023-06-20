DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A teen is dead after being hit by a car during a shooting at Riverview Park in Dayton on Saturday night.

The teen, who has been identified as 15-year-old Adrian Williams, was taken to the hospital where he died. Adrian was a freshman at Thurgood Marshall High School.

The incident, which occurred around 10:45 p.m., stemmed from a block party that turned deadly, according to multiple 911 calls.

In one of those calls, a woman frantically tells dispatchers that people are shooting and that somebody was hit by a car.

The car that hit her son stopped briefly, then took off, according to Adrian’s mother Christine Williams.

Christine said she’s grateful for neighbors who stayed to help but disappointed in the Dayton Police Department’s investigation.

“I’m mad because, you know, just by talking to the parents that were there,” Christine said. “Who? Who did talk to the police? And, you know, hearing that the police were questioning him about Adrian’s character and his past because, of course, they looked up his juvenile record at that moment. That shouldn’t have mattered.”

Christine said she hasn’t received updates from police yet. Now, after a painful visit to the coroner to identify her son, she’s searching for answers.

“Nobody has reached out to say they’re looking, they’re investigating,” Christine said. “So, that’s why I reached out. I guess my family, my community reached out to say we want answers. Does anybody know something? Because he’s gone.”

2 NEWS reached out to the Dayton Police Department for an update on the investigation and has not received a response.