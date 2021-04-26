Teen dies after being ejected from car in rollover crash in Richmond

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Richmond Saturday.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 2700 block of S.R. 121 just after 3 a.m.

An investigation found that Korion Farris, 19, of Richmond, Ind., was driving on S.R. 121 when she drove off the south side of the roadway, then rolled multiple times.

The car ended up hitting two parked vehicles in the driveway of the 2700 block of S.R. 121 before coming to a stop. Farris and passenger Terrance Gillard, 17, of Richmond, Ind., were ejected from the car.

Both were transported to Reid Health Hospital and Gillard was later flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis by air ambulance.

Gillard died hours after arriving at Methodist Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

Sheriff Randy Retter said alcohol and or drug intoxication has not been ruled out as a possible contributing factor.