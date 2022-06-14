CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A teenager is dead after a boat capsized in Clark County on Saturday.

Captain Nicholas Carpenter with the Bethel Township Fire Department reported that a fishing boat with three juveniles capsized around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11. Carpenter said it happened at a rock quarry on Osborn Road in Medway.

Carpenter said that crews were able to rescue all three juveniles, however, one was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The Montgomery County Coroner reported that 16-year-old Preston Jackson of New Carlisle died at the hospital.

Crews from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Huber Heights, Fairborn and Mad River assisted Bethel Twp. Fire in the rescue.

This incident remains under investigation.