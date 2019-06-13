Teen convicted of felonious assault for shooting death to be sentenced Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering teen convicted of felonious assault in April in the shooting death of a Fairmount High School student will be sentenced on Thursday.

Kylen Gregory entered a plea deal in April, agreeing to plead guilty to five counts of felonious assault in the death of Ronnie Bowers.

Gregory faces six to 44 years in prison. However, because he was convicted on charges that do not require mandatory transfer to adult court, the case will be considered in juvenile court, where he could face a lighter sentence.

In November, a jury found Gregory guilty of two counts of reckless homicide, but it was deadlocked on the felonious assault charges.

Gregory was set to be re-tried on the felonious assault charges before agreeing to the plea deal.