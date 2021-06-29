Teen, child taken to hospital after crash on State Route 503

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash at the intersection of US-127 and State Route 503 Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies arrived around 2:56 p.m. after receiving calls that a teenager and a child were involved in an accident. The initial investigation found that the 16-year-old driver pulled into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

Both the driver and her child passenger were taken to Wayne ER by Tri Village Rescue.



This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

WDTN.com will update this story if more information becomes available.