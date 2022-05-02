WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A teenager and a child are both seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Warren County Sunday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 9:39 p.m. on State Route 28 at the intersection of Morrow Rossburg Road in Harlan Township.

A Honda Accord, driven by 17-year-old Natalie Bailey, was heading south on Morrow Rossburg Road when it failed to yield at a stop sign, according to the release. The vehicle was struck by a Chrysler 200, driven by 81-year-old Billy Blackburn, heading east on the state route. The Honda then left the road and caught fire.

Bailey was taken to Bethesda North Hospital with serious injuries. Trevor Bravard, 16, the front passenger, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries. A female seated in the back left of the vehicle was taken by CareFlight to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. OSHP said her identity is still being investigated.

Blackburn was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.