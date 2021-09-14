Teen charged with German Twp. fatal crash, pleads guilty

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 16-year-old has been charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

On April 30, 2021, the teen caused the deaths of four people in a German Township crash. 26-year-old Ashley Mance, along with 61-year-old Rebecca Roberts and her daughter, 31-year-old Katie Roberts were killed. Days later, 23-month-old Andrew Johnson died at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The initial investigation found that one of the vehicles ran off the road, overcorrected and crashed into a van driving south on SR-4. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the teen pleaded guilty to all four counts of homicide on Tuesday, September 13. On October 1, the teen will be sentenced to four years or until he turns 21 in the Department of Youth Services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

"America's Got Talent" Season 16 finale preview

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine to give 3pm briefing

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday data

Ohio State coach Ryan Day holds press conference ahead of game against Tulsa

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Biden speaks about climate change in California

More News