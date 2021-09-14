Teen charged with German Twp. fatal crash, pleads guilty

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 16-year-old has been charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

On April 30, 2021, the teen caused the deaths of four people in a German Township crash. 26-year-old Ashley Mance, along with 61-year-old Rebecca Roberts and her daughter, 31-year-old Katie Roberts were killed. Days later, 23-month-old Andrew Johnson died at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The initial investigation found that one of the vehicles ran off the road, overcorrected and crashed into a van driving south on SR-4. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the teen pleaded guilty to all four counts of homicide on Tuesday, September 13. On October 1, the teen will be sentenced to four years or until he turns 21 in the Department of Youth Services.