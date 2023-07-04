DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A teen on a bicycle has died after a crash in Greene County on Tuesday, July 4.

A 15-year-old girl was riding a bike path near Ellis Park just after 5 p.m., according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The teen reportedly failed to yield when trying to cross the street and was hit by a car. She died at the scene, the release states.

The driver of the car, a 91-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.