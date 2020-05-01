Live Now
Teen arrested in stabbing death of a Sidney teen

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Sidney Police arrested a teen for the murder of another teen in Sidney Friday.

The Sidney Police Department say first responders were dispatched to the 700 block of Dingman St. in regards to a stabbing just after 10 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old male with serious knife wounds to the stomach area. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where he died from his injuries.

After speaking with witnesses, detectives learned that the victim, who lived in the residence, was stabbed by another 15-year-old male. Authorities say the suspect along with 3 other people went to the residence to challenge the victim and his acquaintance to a fight. Detectives say the suspect was allegedly upset about text messages sent to his girlfriend.

The 15-year-old suspect was charged with one count of murder.

