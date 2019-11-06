Teen arrested after leading Sidney Police on chase in stolen vehicle

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A 13-year-old is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center in Troy after leading Sidney Police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Tuesday night.

Sidney Police say an officer responded to reports of suspicious people on Wapakoneta Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A few minutes later, the officer found an SUV driving north on N. Miami Avenue without taillights.

The officer tried to pull over the vehicle, but it took off, leading police on a chase.

The SUV turned onto Bennett Street, driving through a ead end and into the grass area of Whiter School.

Police say the SUV got back on the road on Broadway Avenue, before crashing into another vehicle near the intersection of Canal Street.

According to police, the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle and tried to run away. Officers took the suspect into custody at the scene.

Police say the SUV was reported stolen from N. Main Avenue just prior to the chase.

The suspect is identified a 13-year-old. He is facing a vehicle theft charge.

Police say two people in the vehicle that was hit suffered minor injuries. Both were treated at the scene and released.

The investigation is ongoing.

