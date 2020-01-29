1  of  2
Teen arraigned on murder, robbery charges

Local News

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen was arraigned Wednesday on charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

18-year-old Dakota Cox and three others are accused of trying to rob a man in Turtlecreek Township. 18-year-old Mason Trudics was killed when the man fought back.

Cox was arraigned for murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy, two counts of tampering with evidence, and possession of criminal tools.

A judge set his bond at $1,000,000.

