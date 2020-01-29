Teen arraigned on murder, robbery charges

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen was arraigned Wednesday on charges of murder and aggravated robbery.
18-year-old Dakota Cox and three others are accused of trying to rob a man in Turtlecreek Township. 18-year-old Mason Trudics was killed when the man fought back.
Cox was arraigned for murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy, two counts of tampering with evidence, and possession of criminal tools.
A judge set his bond at $1,000,000.
