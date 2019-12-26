Teen charged in shooting death of Kettering teen to remain in jail

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A 17-year-old teen who is charged in connection with the shooting and killing of another teen in Kettering in early December appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

The suspect’s lawyer filed a motion for his client to be released pending the trial. The judge denied the motion and the suspect is being held in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Prosecutor Mat Heck’s office amended the charge of reckless homicide against the teen. The prosecutor’s office also plans on filing to have the suspect tried as an adult in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

On Dec. 13, 17-year-old Noah Channell was shot and killed at a house on Parran Street in Kettering.

