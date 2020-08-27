Tecumseh superintendent shares tips for successful remote learning

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Paula Crew, superintendent of Tecumseh Local Schools, joined Governor Mike DeWine during his Thursday news conference. The district is utilizing remote learning for at least the first nine weeks of the school year.

Crew says classes are going well so far.

“Large learning curve, needless to say, going 100 percent remote,” she said. “Our motto right now is ‘adapt and adjust’ as we come across barriers and find ways to avoid those barriers, or [find] solutions to those barriers as well.”

She says a large amount of students with Individualized Education Programs are able to participate in remote learning. The district’s intervention specialists and general education teachers are physically working in the school buildings

“This provides an opportunity for them to collaborate in order to meet specific needs and provide accommodations and modifications,” said Crew. This may include shortening a student’s assignments, highlighting their text, or providing leveled reading to meet students at their skill level.

In order to thrive under remote learning, Crew recommends that students find a quiet place to work and stick to a schedule. She also encourages parents to be aware of their student’s mental and emotional state.