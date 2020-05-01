NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tecumseh school district is making sure graduating seniors get the recognition they deserve. Local businesses donated yard signs for graduating seniors, and Friday, buses went to each senior’s home to honk and cheer while delivering their sign.
“Our staff members have seen these students, most of them from kindergarten all the way up to 12th grade. So today is a cumulating activity that we would like to provide to let our students know in the class of 2020 that we love them,” said Superintendent Paula Crew.
About 250 seniors had a sign delivered Friday.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Tecumseh seniors recognized with donated yard signs
- Storm Team 2 Forecast
- Dems: More help needed as federal aid leaves many in the cold
- Local businesses react to ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ order
- Lawmakers call for US to hold China accountable for role in spread of virus