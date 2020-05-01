Tecumseh seniors recognized with donated yard signs

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tecumseh school district is making sure graduating seniors get the recognition they deserve. Local businesses donated yard signs for graduating seniors, and Friday, buses went to each senior’s home to honk and cheer while delivering their sign.

“Our staff members have seen these students, most of them from kindergarten all the way up to 12th grade. So today is a cumulating activity that we would like to provide to let our students know in the class of 2020 that we love them,” said Superintendent Paula Crew.

About 250 seniors had a sign delivered Friday.