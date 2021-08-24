Tecumseh Schools under shelter in place, Ohio BCI investigating nearby homicide

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tecumseh Schools is under a shelter in place Tuesday morning.

The district confirmed to 2 NEWS that a shelter in place is in effect for the main campus of Tecumseh Schools. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it is aware of the shelter in place and is dealing with an issue.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a homicide on Weinland Street in Park Layne after a female was found dead. The sheriff’s office confirmed to 2 NEWS the two incidents are connected, but would not say how.

Weinland Street homicide investigation
The sheriff’s office said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a homicide on Weinland Street in Park Layne after a female was found dead. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

School officials said on Twitter that the shelter in place is due to a domestic dispute in the community. The district said the situation does not involve any of the school’s students and no students have not harmed.

