Tecumseh Schools under shelter in place, Ohio BCI investigating nearby homicide

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tecumseh Schools is under a shelter in place Tuesday morning.

The district confirmed to 2 NEWS that a shelter in place is in effect for the main campus of Tecumseh Schools. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it is aware of the shelter in place and is dealing with an issue.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a homicide on Weinland Street in Park Layne after a female was found dead. The sheriff’s office confirmed to 2 NEWS the two incidents are connected, but would not say how.

The sheriff’s office said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a homicide on Weinland Street in Park Layne after a female was found dead. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

School officials said on Twitter that the shelter in place is due to a domestic dispute in the community. The district said the situation does not involve any of the school’s students and no students have not harmed.

THS Shelter In Place

We remain in a shelter in place out of an abundance of caution. There has been a domestic dispute in the community resulting in the need to shelter in place. The situation DOES NOT involve any THS students nor have any THS student… https://t.co/Ur4Vs6XJss — Tecumseh High School (@THS_Arrows) August 24, 2021

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.