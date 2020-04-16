Tecumseh schools to offer opportunities to improve grades as remote learning continues

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Tecumseh Local Schools is adjusting its grade policy to help students during the pandemic.
The district said in a Facebook post, “Student grades should not be negatively impacted as a result of remote learning.”
Tecumseh students in all grade levels will have the opportunity to improve their grades and enhance their academic skills.
Schools are working to adapt to needs during the online learning period to ensure all students have equal access to education.
