Tecumseh schools on lockdown due to ‘safety concern’

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Tecumseh High School in New Carlisle is on lockdown. The middle school is also on a precautionary lockdown, according to school officials.
They could not immediately say what prompted the lockdown response, only saying that there was a “safety concern.”
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating to make sure the building is safe.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
