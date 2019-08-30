Tecumseh schools on lockdown due to ‘safety concern’

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Tecumseh High School in New Carlisle is on lockdown. The middle school is also on a precautionary lockdown, according to school officials.

They could not immediately say what prompted the lockdown response, only saying that there was a “safety concern.”

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating to make sure the building is safe.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

