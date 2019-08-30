1  of  3
Breaking News
Tecumseh schools on lockdown due to ‘safety concern’ 19-year-old Ludlow Falls drowning victim identified Springboro School Superintendent resigns from post
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian grows stronger overnight

Tecumseh schools on lockdown due to ‘safety concern’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9-13 Police lights_255658

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Tecumseh High School in New Carlisle is on lockdown. The middle school is also on a precautionary lockdown, according to school officials.

They could not immediately say what prompted the lockdown response, only saying that there was a “safety concern.”

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating to make sure the building is safe.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS