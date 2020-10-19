Tecumseh Local Schools updates its back to school plan

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Tecumseh Local Schools has updated its back to school plan in an effort to bring students back to the classroom in two groups.

In a letter to parents and families the district said students who have elected to return to in-person learning with an even street address number will attend classes on Monday and Wednesday while those who have odd addresses will attend Tuesday and Thursday. Friday, October 23 will be a remote learning day for all students.

The district said it will continue the blended learning model until further notice after Clark County was elevated to Level 3 -Red status on the Ohio County COVI-19 Alert System.

The district will adjust the plan further beginning Monday, October 26, with students in group A attending class Monday and Tuesday. Students in Group B will attend class Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday will be remote learning for all students. The district said this will allow for thorough cleaning of the buildings between the two groups.

The bus routes will continue to be the same as advertised on the district’s website. The links to this information are here:

The district also said new Chromebooks will be issued to all students who don’t already have one, and those who do will get a new case.

All students who have elected to learn virtually for the second quarter will continue to do so through the end of that term.

You can see the updated school plan on the district’s website here.