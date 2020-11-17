Tecumseh Local Schools assistant superintendent dies

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The assistant superintendent of Tecumseh Local Schools died on Sunday.

Ivan Gehret became assistant superintendent in 2018. He first began working in the district in 1990 as an industrial technology teacher.

The school shared the news in a Facebook post Monday.

“Mr. Gehret was well-respected and was a friend to many,” said the school in the post. “He was loyal to the district and took pride in being an Arrow. He went above and beyond in all he did to serve the district. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Mr. Gehret will be profoundly missed.”

