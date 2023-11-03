DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Issues reportedly at the state level forced a local job center to close.

According to the Montgomery County Job Center, “technical issues” at the state level forced the organization to close for the day.

“These technical issues are also affecting online portions of Ohio’s Family Assistance Division and the Child Support Enforcement Agency, including the Self Service Portal, the Child Support Customer Service Portal and all online chat,” a statement said.

Workforce Services is still available for residents at the red door. All Job Center operations will still be inaccessible.

The Job Center says they will announce when they plan on reopening.