Technical issues cause major headaches at Ohio BMV locations
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of Ohio BMV locations experienced long wait times Tuesday due to a technical issue that impacted transactions.
DeChonna Yates expected to be in and out at the BMV, picking up a new state ID. But instead it took "an hour and a half."
A technical problem affected the billing process at every single location, and lead to the long lines. Ohio BMV sent out a tweet early Tuesday morning, warning the issues could cause transactions to run slower than normal. DeChonna felt she didn't have a choice but to wait. "I needed the state ID, but not with the lines."
BMV says the problems began last week when they switched to a new software system, but were sporadic. As the long waits continued through the day, the jokes and frustration spread online.
DeChonna's father Donald was equally caught off guard, saying, "Well I got up thinking it was going to be over, that's why we came early. But it usually takes a while here sometimes."
BMV says they're working to address the issue quickly, but say if you're planning on heading in tomorrow, call your local agency first to see about the wait.
