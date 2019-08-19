Tech industry searching for Dayton-area college students for entrepreneurial program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The tech industry is looking for local college students to participate in a new program that will launch ideas into full-scale businesses.

Dayton Tech Guild is funded through grants issued by Wright State.

The group is about to launch a 10-week boot camp to help college students from UD, Wright State, Sinclair, and Cedarville, among others, contribute to a growing local business scene in Dayton.

“We have resources. It is growing and it is becoming very collaborative so we can be inclusive of everybody,” says Keanna Daniels, Program Manager with the Dayton Tech Guild.

Daniels says the Early Risers Academy will help students prepare for an accelerator, which typically fast-tracts businesses for funding and launch.

“Our businesses or the entrepreneurs we will be working with, they don’t really have a plan yet. Some may not even fully understand what it takes to start the business,” Daniels said.

The teams of at least two will be working with professionals and have resources to help guide them, and after 10 weeks, the groups will pitch their business idea with the hopes of leaving the pitch with the prize.

“The 1,000 dollars goes to the winner but they’re still going to be developing as a person and as a business, and still able to move forward. That is the goal.”

Applications are due by the end of August. Click here for more information.

