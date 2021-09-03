Teamsters working out deal with Coke after Huber Heights employees strike

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2019 photo a truck with the Coca-Cola logo, behind left, maneuvers in a parking lot at a bottling plant in Needham, Mass. The Coca-Cola Co. said Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, it’s laying off 2,200 workers, or 17% of its global workforce, as part of a larger restructuring aimed at paring down its business units and brands. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Employees with the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. of Dayton were recently on strike but some are now returning to work.

Teamsters told 2 NEWS that the strike was due to “unfair labor practices,” but would not elaborate on what those practices were. However, the issue does not relate to COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic.

As of this writing, Teamster have struck a deal for employees to return to work. Warehouse workers start back immediately, merchandisers will return for second shift and drivers will begin working Saturday.

The final details of the deal are still being worked out at this time.

Coke Consolidated provided 2 NEWS with a statement regarding the ongoing negotiations:

“We care deeply about our teammates, and we will continue to conduct negotiations in accordance with Our Purpose and Our Values as we strive to do what is best for our teammates, their families, our customers, and our business. We are committed to serving our customers, and have prepared for these circumstances to allow as little disruption as possible.”

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when additional details are available.