Teachers, staff in Montgomery County receive first vaccine doses

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — On Wednesday, teachers and staff in dozens of Montgomery County schools received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Centerville High School.

“We’re just excited about having the opportunity to add another layer of protections for our staff, our students, and our community,” said Kyle Ramey, the superintendent of Oakwood Schools.

So far 6,500 of 13,000 school employees in Montgomery County have signed up to get the vaccine. Superintendent of Centerville Schools, Tom Henderson, was among those to get their first dose on Wednesday.

“This is one more step in what we believe in keeping our doors open and keeping our children and our students in our schools. We’re very excited about that,” Henderson said.

Eighty Montgomery County schools are set to receive first doses of the vaccine this week, each of them have made a commitment to return to in-person or hybrid learning by March 1.

Some teachers said the shot is a safety net for those inside the building working with students.

“It give me a lot of peace of mind. I worry most about bringing it home to my family. One of our boys is asthmatic and so it makes me feel really good to know I can keep him safe at home as well,” said Elizabeth Mohr, a 1st grade teacher at Harman Elementary School.

On Wednesday she rolled up her sleeve to get the first dose of the vaccine.

“It’s terrific to know that we’re kind of coming to the end of this and that this is an option for people,” she said.

“Schools districts had to fill out a commitment to return to in-person or hybrid learning by march 1st. I think the March 1st deadline is sort of the stake in the ground. If school districts did not submit that form that were not eligible to get the vaccine,” said Shannon Cox, the superintendent of Montgomery County Educational Service Center.

About 1,700 teachers and staff received their first shot on Wednesday. To find out which schools are getting the vaccine, or to find out how to schedule an appointment if you are 70 and older, click here.