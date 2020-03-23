Teachers put on parade for Beverly Gardens Elementary students as schools remain shut down

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Teachers and staff of Beverly Gardens Elementary put on a parade for their students Monday afternoon as schools across the state remain shut down.

Principal Cristi Fields said, “We decided that we would go around today and just try to spread some sunshine and wave to our kids and just let them know we’re thinking about them, and we miss them and love them, and we’re here to support them any way we can.”

The teachers are continuing to come up with different ways to connect and teach from home, like doing story time with the kids via YouTube.