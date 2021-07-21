Teacher saddened by death of 14-year-old at Land of Illusion Adventure Park

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday evening, 14-year-old Mykiara Jones was playing on a water trampoline at Land of Illusion Adventure Park, when she fell into the water.

In a 911 call, an unidentified caller can be heard saying people had been combing the waters for a girl who wasn’t wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

After 30 minutes of searching, a Land of Illusion lifeguard finally discovered Jones’s body. Jones was airlifted to Dayton Children’s Medical Center, where she died.

Mikiara’s 8th-grade math teacher Jennifer King, describing Jones as a smart and hard-working student. “I sent a text to my team of teachers and said … ‘Tell me it’s not so. Tell me it’s not our Mykiara.'”

King said Jones was about to be an incoming freshman at Middletown High School and was already planning for her future.

“She was one of those people … she had it in her mind, she was going to MIT. She wanted to do engineering,” said King.

Jones’s mother also works in the Middletown School district. Holding back tears, King expressed her deepest condolences for the mother. “I can’t even imagine the difficulty she’s going through right now. I hope she knows we’re there to support her.”

Following the tragic incident, Middletown schools are now offering counseling to those who need it.