NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A teacher has filed a lawsuit against Tecumseh Local Schools over a 2021 incident involving a student.

According to court documents, Tecumseh Middle School teacher Edward Lyons is suing the district and its superintendent, claiming that his freedom of speech was violated.

Court documents show this stems from an incident on Nov. 5, 2021.

The school alleges that Lyons got into a physical altercation with a student after they reportedly didn’t say “please” when asking to go to the bathroom.

Lyons was allegedly then placed on a 5-day unpaid suspension.

According to the school’s website, Lyons is still employed by the district.