DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for parking in Cincinnati this weekend? Paycor Stadium has released a map of available parking for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras” tour concert.

Swift is performing in Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium on June 30 and July 1 with special guests Muna and Grace Abrams.

A map of the stadium shows concertgoers not only available parking lots, but also personal and rideshare pickup/drop off locations and where to find the ‘Taygate’ and Merch Store.

According to Billboard, Swift has become the first artist to claim the survey’s entire Hot 100’s top 10, all with songs from her latest album.

The map is provided by NFL.com.