DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced today statewide support for 46 historic rehabilitation projects, including two in Dayton.

“Historic preservation is a recognition of our past and an investment in our future,” said Husted. “Each and every project that’s completed becomes a new business or housing for residents and once again contributes to the local economy and future of the community.”

The first project in Dayton is the Fidelity Medical Building. The total cost of the project is $50.6 million with a tax credit of $4.9 million granted. The 11-story building, located near the Dayton Arcade, has been vacant since 2009.

Developers plan to convert the building to 101 residential units and two food and entertainment tenants on the ground floor.

The second project is St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church & Parish Hall. This project has a total cost of $22,009,613 with a $2 million tax credit granted towards expenses. The building was constructed circa 1869 in the Oregon District. The adjacent parish hall was added in 1955.

Renovations will update the sanctuary into a restaurant and event space, while parts of the parish hall will become a gallery and event space.

Former classrooms and offices will become 26 hotel guest rooms. A new construction component of the project will occupy what is now an adjacent parking lot and will hold 46 additional guest rooms.

“Historic preservation is so much more than just updating old buildings. We’re preserving what exists and making concerted efforts to weave this history into the fabric of Ohio’s future,” said DeWine. “By restoring our historical assets, we’re ensuring that these structures remain part of their communities for years to come.”

There are 16 communities receiving tax credits including Columbus, Somerset, Akron, Berea, Cleveland, East Liverpool, Mansfield, Salem, Steubenville, Youngstown, Toledo, Nelsonville, Zanesville, Arlington Heights, Cincinnati, and Dayton.