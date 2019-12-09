Tax credit leads to job creation at Miamisburg facility

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday, Avery Dennison was approved for a Job Creation Tax Credit, which will allow them to create 65 new jobs, retain 472, and make room for an $18 million capital investment.

Avery Dennison is a printer and labeler company with a facility located in Miamisburg. The credit was offered through the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.

Officials say the expansion will help them explore new RFID and scanner technology.

“Due to tax cuts and business friendly policies I’ve continued to push for at the Statehouse, we see time and time again proof of strong job creation in the south Dayton suburbs. I thank Avery Dennison for their continued commitment to our community and for the jobs they will create. I am excited to hear that the company is developing and investing in new scanner and RFID technology which will keep them competitive. This investment in our community has been made possible by the Job Creation Tax Credit and JobsOhio, both created and approved by the leadership of the Governor and the Ohio legislature. I congratulate JobsOhio and the Governor on this project.” Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg)

