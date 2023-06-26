DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities fear that the historic Tavern building in downtown Troy may be on the verge of collapse.

The building once housed the Miami County Courthouse but was damaged in a tornado several years ago and never repaired.

Now, part of W Main Street in front of the Tavern building is blocked off, and a detour is in place.

Our partners at Miami Valley Today report that the street will be closed until the chief building official and Troy’s fire chief determine that the area is safe.