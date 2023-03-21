DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio officials are working to ensure that people in nursing homes receive the best care possible.

Governor DeWine signed an executive order last month creating the Nursing Home Quality and Accountability Task Force.

Now, that group is hitting the road, hearing from people across the state first-hand about issues they are seeing and trying to come up with solutions.

One of the first listening sessions was held at Sinclair Community College on Tuesday.

Task force leaders say they hear similar themes wherever they go, including poor infection prevention control, medication errors and failure to provide equitable care.

The goal of the listening sessions is to hear directly from family members of residents, administrators and those who have lived through the problems in nursing homes to develop a list of areas where the state can target improvement.

“I think one of the issues we’ll be looking at is the fact that there are several places, regulatory agencies in Ohio, to file complaints,” Jackie DeGenova, state long term care ombudsman, said. “Whether or not filing complaints is as easy as it can be and can facilitate a response quickly.”

According to task force officials, Ohio ranks 39th in the most recent CMS overall quality star ratings, adding that many facilities in Ohio do not meet a standard of care.

“In May, we will be issuing a report due to the governor to condense what we’ve heard and study what we’ve heard from residents and administrators to try to improve quality of life and services for residents in nursing homes,” DeGenova said.

Once the task force has traveled the state and compiled a list of problem areas, it will work to find solutions that can be implemented at any nursing home.