Task Force 1 member reflects on Carolina relief efforts
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – It was a successful mission for Ohio Task Force 1.
2 NEWS followed both the 16-member teams every step of the way as they were deployed to help in the Carolinas. Both teams are now safely home.
The long recovery and rebuilding process will continue for months or even years in North Carolina and South Carolina, but Task Force 1 member Gene Thomas says their life-saving services are no longer needed. The Fairborn firefighter says there were few surprises on this trip, as the team has responded to several hurricanes in recent years.
But that's not to say there wasn't risk nearly every step of the way, as evidence by one rescue. Thomas says, "We were doing what we do, it was a little risky. But this person tried to back out of their driveway. He did all the appropriate steps, but he simply missed the driveway because of the flood water. It put him in peril. That sticks with me because of where it was located and that he abided by all the rules and still ended up in trouble."
Gene Thomas says it's great to be back, of course, and to finally get some rest. But he says he and the other members of the Task Force 1 are ready to deploy to the next location they're needed, at a moment's notice.
