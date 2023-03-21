DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After two more Miami Valley high schools were put on alert after fake active shooter threat calls, school safety experts are discussing the impact hoax calls have on districts and communities.

Law enforcement is investigating “swatting” incidents at Thurgood Marshall High School in Dayton and Kenton Ridge High School in Clark County. Swatting is a fake call that triggers a large law enforcement response.

Mother of two Kenton Ridge students said it was an emotional drive to the school after hearing about the threat.

“I got a phone call at work saying there was an active shooter, so of course I left and come straight here,” Conwell said.

Director of Programs for Educator’s School Safety Network Dr. Amy Klinger said swatting causes a significant strain on law enforcement, school districts, and especially students and their families.

“These particular swatting events are really specifically targeting multiple schools,” Klinger said. “They are trying to overwhelm the system. They are trying to consume all these resources. And I think probably most significantly and most dangerously, they are trying to create this belief that our schools are dangerous”

Klinger said last fall, there were over 350 swatting calls across the country.

Gov. Mike DeWine is going after “swatting,” signing an anti-swatting bill into law that goes into effect on April 3, and will make swatting a felony.

Klinger said this law is just one piece of preventing threats in schools.

“We have to disincentivize, we have to discourage people from doing this thing in the first place that’s causing all these really awful consequences,” Klinger said.

An FBI spokesperson released a statement Tuesday addressing numerous swatting incidents that occurred Thursday:

“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately

With an increased attention on swatting calls, Klinger said districts need to balance being proactive and reactive to keep their students and buildings safe.

“We really have to continue to broaden our perspective on school safety and keep swatting from making that the only thing we think about,” Klinger said.

The Educator’s School Safety Network offer a free grant-funded school safety course for anyone interested in learning more about different ways to keep schools safe.